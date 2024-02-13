Over 16,000 Run the 10th Edition of Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon

The 10th edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon, organized by real estate leader House of Hiranandani, celebrated an extraordinary turnout, with over 16,000 participants representing diverse sections of the Thane community. The event took place at Hiranandani Estate and commenced with a grand flag-off ceremony, officiated by senior members at House of Hiranandani, setting the stage for an exhilarating day of athleticism and community spirit.

The marathon featured three categories including a Half Marathon (21 km), Dream Run (10 km), and Fun Run (4 km) that traversed through scenic routes of Hiranandani Estate, Upvan and other parts of Thane city.

Aligned with the #TomorrowMatters campaign, the marathon supports a visionary initiative spread across 5 years encompassing four sustainability pillars-Grow Green, Eco-Enlighten, Waste Wise, and Energy Smart. These goals address pressing environmental challenges and advocate for sustainable lifestyle.

Pledging to recycle 18,000 kilograms of plastic waste, transform wet waste into 34 lakh kilograms of organic manure, and generate 70 million kWh of renewable energy through solar panels, the initiative reflects a holistic commitment to sustainability. Furthermore, the event underscores its educational mission by aiming to inform and empower 1,00,000 individuals with actionable knowledge on sustainability, encouraging them to play an active role in reducing their carbon footprints and contributing to a greener future.

Actress and fitness enthusiast Gul Panag, the official marathon ambassador of the 10th edition, played a pivotal role in amplifying the events message of health, vitality, and sustainability.

Mr. Prashin Jhobalia, VP Marketing Strategy at House of Hiranandani, said, “The remarkable turnout of over 16,000 participants underscores the unwavering commitment of Thanes residents towards fitness and sustainability. Their enthusiastic participation embodies the spirit of our marathon theme, emphasizing collective efforts towards a positive change. As we celebrate a decade of dedication, we eagerly anticipate hosting more community-driven events that further promote wellness, sustainability, and community engagement.”

In anticipation of the milestone of 10th edition, House of Hiranandani spearheaded the second edition of its impactful “plogging” initiative, aimed at fostering a plastic-free environment around the picturesque Upvan lake and the marathon venue. Teaming up with Mumbai Ploggers, led by visionary Rashmi Singh, the ploggers collected over 50 kgs of plastic waste from the two locations. The plogging drive showcased the companys steadfast dedication to sustainability and its mission to drive tangible environmental impact.

The 10th Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon stands as a testament to the power of community, athleticism, and sustainability. As participants crossed the finish line, they not only celebrated personal achievements but also contributed to a collective vision of a greener, healthier tomorrow.

