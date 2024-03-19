InternationalNational

Visionary Leader Pramod Raghav Launches Groundbreaking Campaign: “Let’s Do a Good Deed Again”

Pramod Raghav, a visionary leader renowned for his commitment to social responsibility and humanitarian efforts, has announced the launch of a ground breaking campaign titled “Lets Do a Good Deed Again“. This campaign represents a significant milestone in Raghavs illustrious career, marked by transformative initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and addressing pressing social issues.

Pramod Raghav Founder of the transformative NGO Niswarth Kadam

As the founder of the transformative NGO “Niswarth Kadam“, Pramod Raghav has been a driving force behind initiatives focused on empowering marginalized communities and addressing critical social challenges. With a steadfast commitment to education, healthcare, and community development, Niswarth Kadam has emerged as a beacon of hope, providing essential resources and opportunities for self-improvement to those in need.

Pramod Raghav emphasized, “Being human comes with great responsibility. If anyone contributes to social welfare, they should send us their assistance via video submissions. We will honor and reward that individual for their noble deed.”

In this regard, Pramod Raghav announced cash prizes for the top contributors: Rs. 21,000 for the first-place winner, Rs. 11,000 for the second-place winner, and Rs. 5,100 for the third-place winner.

Join the Movement

“Lets Do a Good Deed Again” is a call to action for individuals from all walks of life to come together and make a difference. Participants are encouraged to engage in acts of kindness, whether its lending a helping hand, sharing a smile, or extending a gesture of goodwill. By participating in this initiative, individuals have the opportunity to join Raghav in his mission to spread kindness and compassion, creating a ripple effect of positive change in communities around the world.

