Bajaj Markets Simplifies Credit Health: Quick and Easy CIBIL Score Checks

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, features a breakthrough in financial accessibility by providing free and swift CIBIL score checks. Understanding the pivotal role creditworthiness plays in accessing financial products, Bajaj Markets introduces a user-friendly interface, making it effortless for individuals to analyse their credit health efficiently. Whats more, users can download their credit health report in just a few minutes, ensuring a seamless experience.

Check CIBIL score today!

The CIBIL score checks on Bajaj Markets are conducted through a soft inquiry, ensuring that users can stay informed about their credit score changes in real time without any impact on their CIBIL score. This feature reflects the platforms commitment to providing users with the tools they need to proactively manage their credit health.

In addition to real-time credit score tracking, users can comprehensively understand their credit status. This knowledge empowers individuals to manage their debts more effectively, fostering financial responsibility. Bajaj Markets encourages individuals to stay proactive about their credit health, enabling them to make well-informed decisions regarding their finances.

Furthermore, the platform extends its services beyond CIBIL score checks. Users can explore various credit options offered by multiple lenders to identify those for which they are eligible. With the ability to research, compare, and apply for loans, credit cards, and other financial products, Bajaj Markets provides a one-stop solution for users to enhance their financial well-being.

To experience the ease of quick and simple CIBIL score checks and explore a range of financial products, individuals can visit the official Bajaj Markets website or download the user-friendly app.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.