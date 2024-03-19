US Senator Flags ‘Ramifications’ Of CAA On Muslims In India

Terming the CAA as “controversial”, Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was “deeply concerned” about the legislation’s ramifications on Indian Muslims, especially when the law is being pushed during the holy month of Ramadan.

Senator Ben Cardin noted that India-US ties are based on shared values which envisage protecting human rights of every person, regardless of religion.

Citizenship Amendment Act: A top US senator has expressed “concern” about the potential impact of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Muslims in India after the BJP government at the Centre notified the rules of the legislation last week.

“I am deeply concerned by the Indian government’s decision to notify its controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, particularly the law’s potential ramifications on India’s Muslim community. Making matters worse is the fact that it is being pushed during the holy month of Ramzan,” Senator Ben Cardin. said in a statement.

The powerful Senator noted that India-US ties are based on shared values which envisage protecting human rights of every person, regardless of religion.

“As the US-India relationship deepens, it is critically important that our cooperation is based on our shared values of protecting the human rights of all persons, regardless of religion,” he said.

In a similar tone, last week, the US State Department had expressed concern over the notifying of the CAA and said that respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles.

India had sharply rebuked the US State Department for its criticism of the CAA and said it is “misinformed and unwarranted.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 last week, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The government also came out with a press statement assuring Indian Muslims that they need not worry as the CAA will not impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community, which enjoys equal rights as Hindus.

