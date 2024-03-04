NationalPolitics

We Have Asked Farmers From Other States To March Towards Delhi Sarwan Singh Pandher

Farmers Protest Latest Update: Sarwan Singh Pander Issues Statement

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, “…The farmers from Punjab and Haryana will remain here (Khanauri and Shambhu border), we will not move forward without our tractors and trolleys…We have not changed our decision to march towards Delhi”




