19.9 C
New York

Australia’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Travis Head Make The Cut?

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Australia, after beginning their tournament with two consecutive defeats, have turned it around with three wins on the trot.

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com