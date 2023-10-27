19.9 C
New York

Rifle Shooters Arjun, Tilottama Bag Olympic Berths With Silver Medals In Asian Championships

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Indian shooters Arjun Babuta and Tilottama Sen earned two Paris Olympic quota places by clinching silver medals in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle events respectively

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com