“Erroneously…”: On Crucial Drs Call In Pakistan vs South Africa Clash, ICC Breaks Silence – Report Sports Published: October 28, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Amid outrage from fans and experts, the International Cricket Council has issued clarification over Rassie van der Dussen’s LBW decision in a World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa on Friday.Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Related articles AUS vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: Glenn Phillips Takes 2nd Wicket, Removes Travis Head As Australia Go 2 Down Sports October 28, 2023 Actress Ushasi Ray, Aparajita Auddy and Ditipriya Roy paid visit to the apartments on Maha Sashthi, Mahasaptami and MahashtamiActress Ushasi Ray, Aparajita Auddy and... International October 28, 2023 AUS vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: David Warner, Travis Head Hit 50s; Australia Go Past 100 In 9 Overs vs New Zealand Sports October 28, 2023 Babar Azam Loses Cool On Mohammad Nawaz After Defeat Against South Africa In Cricket World Cup 2023 Thriller – Watch Sports October 28, 2023 Recent articles AUS vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: Glenn Phillips Takes 2nd Wicket, Removes Travis Head As Australia Go 2 Down Sports October 28, 2023 Actress Ushasi Ray, Aparajita Auddy and Ditipriya Roy paid visit to the apartments on Maha Sashthi, Mahasaptami and MahashtamiActress Ushasi Ray, Aparajita Auddy and... International October 28, 2023 AUS vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: David Warner, Travis Head Hit 50s; Australia Go Past 100 In 9 Overs vs New Zealand Sports October 28, 2023 Babar Azam Loses Cool On Mohammad Nawaz After Defeat Against South Africa In Cricket World Cup 2023 Thriller – Watch Sports October 28, 2023