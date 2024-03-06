Ind vs Eng – Ollie Robinson makes way for Mark Wood as England retain two spinners

That is despite a cut to Bashir’s spinning finger that he sustained in the course of his 70-over workload in the fourth Test, but which England do not believe will hinder him unduly. Neither he nor Robinson trained on Wednesday, due to stomach complaints.
Robinson’s omission comes after a fallow performance in the fourth Test, in which he suffered a back strain while batting in England’s first innings and was not used at all in India’s successful run-chase. He makes way for Wood, England’s fastest bowler, who was rested in Ranchi after a heavy workload at Rajkot.
The absence of a specialist third seamer could hint at a return to bowling fitness for England’s captain, Stokes, who has been increasing his workloads in the nets on this tour, having undergone knee surgery over the winter.
England’s attack will once again be led by James Anderson, who will be playing his fourth consecutive match of the tour at the age of 41, and who needs two more wickets to reach 700 in Tests.
England XI 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Tom Hartley, 9 Mark Wood, 10 James Anderson, 11 Shoaib Bashir
