17.1 C
New York

India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023: Match Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Pitch And Weather Reports, Fantasy Tips

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Based on the current form, India are favourites to beat England on Sunday.

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com