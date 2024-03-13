R Ashwin reclaims No. 1 ranking among Test bowlers

Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Babar Azam form the top three in the men’s Test batting rankings, while Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt and Mohammad Rizwan lead the T20I charts.
Keshav Maharaj, Hazlewood and Adam Zampa are the top ranked bowlers in men’s ODIs, while Adil Rashid, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akeal Hosein are Nos. 1, 2, and 3 in T20 internationals. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan are the top ranked allrounders in men’s Tests, ODIs and T20 internationals respectively.
India are the No. 1 team across formats, while Australia and England are No. 2 and 3 in Tests; Australia and South Africa are No. 2 and 3 in ODIs; and England and Australia are in second and third place in T20 internationals.
