Behind The Scenes Of OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: Unveiling The Reasons Behind Sam Altman’s Surprise Exit

According to OpenAI, the billionaire and AI evangelist’s “departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities”. – Behind The Scenes Of OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: Unveiling The Reasons Behind Sam Altman’s Surprise Exit

