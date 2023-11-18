According to OpenAI, the billionaire and AI evangelist’s “departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities”. – Behind The Scenes Of OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: Unveiling The Reasons Behind Sam Altman’s Surprise Exit
Source
According to OpenAI, the billionaire and AI evangelist’s “departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities”. – Behind The Scenes Of OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: Unveiling The Reasons Behind Sam Altman’s Surprise Exit