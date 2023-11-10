Dabur launches ‘Odonil Exotic Room Spray’, in an attractive easy to use spray-bottle shape

India’s leading consumer products maker Dabur India ltd today announced the expansion of its Odonil portfolio with the launch of ‘Odonil Exotic Room Spray’, a unique water-based aerosols-spray format that offers superior and long-lasting fragrance.

“We have expanded our Odonil portfolio with the launch of Odonil Exotic Room Spray. These sprays are completely alcohol-free and have nature-inspired fragrances from flowers grown outside India like Sensual Dahlia of Latin America and Sakura of Japan. The introduction of the ‘Odonil Exotic Room Spray’ range reflects our commitment to elevate the standards and offer unprecedented fragrance experiences to innovative Indian consumers through a new spray format”, Mr. Sanath Ravindran Pulikkal, Marketing Head – Home Care, Dabur India Ltd, said.

Priced at Rs 350/- for 200 ml, Odonil Exotic Room Spray has been launched on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The product will be rolled out on other sales channels soon.

“We are delighted to offer something new to our consumers once again with the launch of Odonil Exotic Room sprays. Their long lasting fragrances bottled in a unique, easy to use format make it truly an exotic experience. Odonil has been at the helm of refreshing rooms with their fragrances and this just boosts our portfolio even further. We are sure consumers would be happy with these new launches and partnering with Amazon ascertains our commitment to reaching consumers where they are.” – said Dabur India Ltd Business Head of Modern Trade &E-commerce, Mr. Smerth Khanna.

“We are excited to launch the new Odonil Exotic Room Spray for our customers on Amazon.in during the ‘Great Indian Festival’. Odonil is a preferred choice and a go-to brand from the house of Dabur when it comes to air fresheners on Amazon.in. This room spray is formulated with specially crafted fragrances for long-lasting freshness and a delightful aroma all day long. The easy-to-use spray packaging enables customers to adjust the fragrance to their liking. With this launch, we take a step further in our effort to offer our customers wide selection, unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery, and a great shopping experience on Amazon.in.” said Nishant Raman, Director, Everyday Essentials, Amazon India.

The new Odonil Exotic Room Spray comes in an attractive spray bottleshape, making it easy to use and provides instant fragrance as soon as it is sprayed. It eliminates unpleasant odours and provides a long-lasting fragrance. We are confident that our new product will appeal to premium fragrance-loving customers and assist them in keeping their homes fresh.”Mr. Pulikkal Added.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.