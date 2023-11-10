PLATINUM EVARA’s latest range of contemporary platinum jewellery, is a tribute to every young woman’s unique journey of self-discovery – “Becoming Me”

Women of today aren’t afraid to forge their own path as they follow their heart without any preconceived notions or conditions! From fearing the unknown to embracing every new challenge, hurdle and discovery on their path to owning their authentic self. They celebrate not just their wins but also give themselves the grace to acknowledge the wins lacing the losses. The journey begins at self-discovery but slowly evolves to one of self-acceptance and self-love as these young women find their wings and inch closer towards “Becoming Me”. Every milestone of a journey this unique can only be marked with a metal that is just as authentic. Thus, making the rare and precious platinum, the metal of choice, for young women, seeking to cherish every moment, big and small, with contemporary designs that reflect the light within!

Born from the stars, platinum is one of the rarest metals to exist on this planet. Platinum’s intrinsic rarity and strength lends itself to exceptional and one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces – akin to the women of today. Inspired by these modern and progressive women and their unique journeys, Platinum EVARA by PGI India has launched a new collection that celebrates today’s woman, the spirit of joy, and the excitement for tomorrows. Crafted from 95% pure platinum each piece is embedded with meaning and forms an integral part of every woman’s unique story of finally coming into her own. Dreamlike patterns, mobius loops, and grooves reflect a unique design narrative and resonate with women who aren’t defined by the world around them but instead by the world they carry within. Their world is a treasure trove of experiences and their statements both subtle yet bold, expressed through their choice of platinum jewellery, that truly capture their journey of belonging. The new EVARA collection speaks to these modern young women who seek meaning in the mundane and celebrate every simple moment like a milestone to be cherished. Elements like scattering, splintering, and the expansive patterns resonate with the Evara woman who treats her life like an open canvas, with every stroke of experience and unexpected dream, manifesting the happiness she deserves. Striving to build an inclusive world beyond the labels, she thrives in her decision to go with the flow and remain a misfit much like the interrupted forms, fluid dimensions, and spatial elements that come together to create every unique piece in Evara’s latest collection.

Extremely versatile, each piece in Platinum EVARA’s curated collection can easily transition from boardroom power dressing to a more classic and subtle brunch soiree with the girls. The new collection includes an array of designs that range from captivating necklaces and alluring wristwear to intricately crafted earrings and elegant rings. Delicate yet seamless forms, combined with unique diamond pieces come together to create one-a-kind pieces that seamlessly complement every outfit while making a discerning style statement. These designs elevate both a classic ethnic look as well as a more formal cocktail attire, making them an absolute must-have in every woman’s wardrobe as we approach the upcoming festive and wedding season.

This festive season own your story as you pick from a stunning array of platinum jewellery pieces from Platinum EVARA’s new collection.

Platinum studded bars

Option: Dangling platinum bars inlaid with sparkling diamonds, these earrings epitomize quiet sophistication. They capture the essence of balancing who you are with who you aspire to be. Crafted in extraordinary platinum, a metal born of the stars, this piece is an ode to the unique beauty that is unmistakably you.

Platinum Pristine Blooms: Inspired by budding blossoms, these floral motif earrings feature delicate dual-toned spokes. Adorning your ear, it subtly expresses your belief that you blossom and grow into the best version of you, when you stay true to who you really are. Crafted with 95% pure platinum, a metal whose true white, never fades, making it truly rare. They echo the true spirit inside you.

Platinum Circles of Celebration / Platinum Circular Motifs Bracelet: Multiple circular pellets come together to form the centre of the motif. The minimalist bracelet is crafted in Platinum, a metal that stays true to its natural white colour, making it undeniably rare. The circular motifs signify the many milestones on your journey to being uniquely you.

Platinum EVARA offers a curated selection of exquisitely crafted platinum jewellery pieces for women, which is available across leading jewellery retail stores in India. Website: https://ptevara.in/