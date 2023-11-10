Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital inaugurates one of India’s largest charitable eye care hospital in Saran, rural area of Bihar

Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital today expanded its reach and inaugurated India’s largest charitable eye care hospital in rural areas at Srirameshpuram, Mastichak in Saran district of Bihar. With the opening of this charitable eye care hospital, the people of rural areas will get the facility of 80 percent subsidy in treatment, while the needy and economically weaker sections of the society will get free eye treatment. This charitable eye care hospital will provide concessional treatment facilities to the common people and will also bring employment opportunities at the rural level.

It is noteworthy that one of the country’s largest eye hospital with 500 beds, opened in the remote village of Mastichak, is equipped with all the modern equipment related to eye care, where 800 patients can be examined daily with the facility of 10 OPDs. Apart from this, with the capacity of 11 operation theatres, and 500 surgeries can be performed daily. Also this hospital provides eye banking facility and free services to the underprivileged. This is the only hospital in the area where comprehensive facilities for eye care of children will be available.

This hospital with very modern facilities, opened especially in rural area, can prove to be a milestone in the health sector. In this regard, Mritunjay Kumar Tiwary, founder of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, said that a state-of-the-art hospital is being constructed rapidly in Mastichak. It will start serving patients in December 2023 and along with the existing hospital will create a capacity of more than 1 lakh 50 thousand surgeries annually. Our main objective is to focus on employment and women empowerment with Charitable Eye Care Hospital in rural areas.

Shri Tiwary said “Despite the ill effects of Covid, this has been a year of achievements for Akhand Jyoti. We have been successful in expanding surgical centers in Patna, Purnia, Dalsinghsarai in Bihar and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. This success boosts the enthusiasm of our team and inspires it to move forward. We have now started working on our Vision 2030 plan, an ambitious goal to perform 2 million sight-restoring eye surgeries between 2022 and 2030 and triple our annual outputs and impact in the two elements of our flagship ‘Football to Eyeball’ programme: eye health and girls education and empowerment.”

He said that Akhand Jyoti has been working on innovation since its inception. We have been able to provide high quality eye care to rural and remote areas, and are in the process of continuous improvement. Akhand Jyoti has been working since 2005 to empower young women from low-income groups with a focus on eye health.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

He further said that great personalities like Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, founder of Gayatri Parivar, and Pandit Ramesh Chandra Shukla, co-founder of Akhand Jyoti, inspire us to move forward. His influence has helped form the core of Akhand Jyoti’s focus on the poor and the needy. Along with this, he emphasized that the financial year 2023-24 will prove to be an important year for Akhand Jyoti, because perhaps we will achieve eye care with the construction of India’s first and largest modern charitable eye care centre in a rural area like Mastichak. We will consider creating Akhand Jyoti 2.0 to have a wider impact in eye education and research for health, girl education and empowerment.

On this special occasion, Founder Mrityunjay Tiwary expressed his gratitude to all the partners who supported this project, especially Sankara Eye Foundation, USA, and Bajaj Finserv, Pune.

About Akhand Jyoti Eye Care Hospital: Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, started in December 2005, is a non-profit organisation. It was organised in an effort to provide eye care, especially the problem of cataract, for the welfare of the backward and underprivileged people of Bihar and in the remote areas. The aim of the organization is to improve the quality of life of the people. This organisation works towards positive change in the society by adopting various innovations, under which Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital was started in Mastichak village, 60 km from Patna, the capital of Bihar. Currently, Akhand Jyoti Eye Care Hospital is one of the top 5 largest hospitals in Eastern India, with its operational headquarters located in the remote Indian village of Mastichak. At present, under Akhand Jyoti Eye Care, 80 thousand free surgeries are performed annually to provide vision to the eyes and 50 thousand patients are screened.