This Pujo, Aashirvaad lights-up a village with Mothers’ Energy

This Durga Puja, ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta embarked on a unique journey to invoke the divine power of mothers and be a beacon of hope during the festivities. This year’s ‘Maatrishakti’ campaign placed mothers at the forefront, enabling them to channel their energy through the traditional Dhunuchi dance to bring light to the lives of the people of Malekanghumti, a village about 120 km from Kolkata.

A continuation of Aashirvaad Atta’s Eta Amar Maa campaign, this inspirational activity featured mothers of Kolkata who personified the spirit of Maa Durga herself with their participation in the traditional Dhunuchi dance. They danced on specially designed, tech-enabled energy floors. The energy generated from their dance steps was ingeniously harnessed and converted into tangible electrical energy which was then stored in batteries. Around 25000 women came forward for the cause and helped generate 20000+ minutes of electricity, illuminating Malekanghumti village. This energy illuminated 300 homes of the village adding glimmer to their festive celebrations and further allowing them to conduct their regular activities with ease.

Encouraged by the success of the ‘Maatrishakti’ campaign, Aashirvaad Atta is taking its sustainability initiatives beyond Durga Puja. Going forward, the brand will install solar panels across the village. This endeavour aims to provide sustainable electricity, leading to a brighter and more prosperous future for the community.

The participating mothers were not only recognised but also honoured for their selfless contributions. They were given tokens of gratitude, which included an AI experience where they embody Maa Durga’s avatar through VR technology. Each participant received a certificate, a heartfelt thank-you postcard expressing the appreciation of village residents, and a vial of sindoor as a gesture of goodwill.

One of the participating mothers expressed her gratitude, saying, “Celebrating Durga Puja this year with Aashirvaad Atta’s ‘Maatrishakti’ campaign has been a heartwarming experience. As a mother, I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to not only connect with our cultural traditions through the Dhunuchi dance but also to contribute to the betterment of our community. Aashirvaad Atta has truly empowered us to make a meaningful impact, and the installation of solar panels is a testament to the enduring change we can create. It’s a proud moment for all of us mothers.”

On the success of the campaign, Mr. Anuj Rustagi, COO, Staples & Adjacencies, ITC Ltd. said, “The remarkable energy, dedication, and unity displayed by the participating mothers in this campaign have deeply inspired us. The enthusiastic participation and the energy we witnessed during Durga Puja served as the catalyst for a commitment that extends far beyond the festival. Aashirvaad Atta is privileged to have been part of this heartwarming journey and will continue spreading joy and making a lasting, positive impact on our society. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the remarkable mothers who illuminated the lives of villagers during the festivities.”