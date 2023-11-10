Be The Light This Diwali With Best Sellers From The Forevermark Avaanti Collection By De Beers Forevermark

This Diwali, De Beers Forevermark brings back its bestselling collection, Forevermark Avaanti Collection. The line is built on a simple, strong yet versatile design idea that complements outfits of the day. It embodies a spirit of possibility, inspiring the wearer to realise their power and make a lasting statement every day.

The highly wearable and deeply meaningful Forevermark Avaanti collection has already made a mark among discerning Indian women. Avaanti, named after the Italian word for ‘forward’ is contemporary, everyday jewellery meant for trailblazers, aware of the ripple effect they own and spark.

It affirms the path of power one has already forged, the future one can still influence and the remarkable things that happen when one takes a leap. The Avaanti silhouette features a signature wrap aesthetic, drawing a symbolic arc of open or ‘unfinished’ circles on ears, fingers, wrists and necks.

“During this festive season, jewellery, particularly diamonds, symbolize prosperity. When selecting jewellery for celebrations, women often seek authenticity, natural beauty, and meaningful designs that offer a timeless elegance suitable for everyday wear and versatile enough to complement any outfit. Also, in this year’s festive jewellery trends, there’s a notable inclination towards sustainability and ethical sourcing, and the Forevermark Avaanti Collection not only embraces these values but also ensures that each piece tells a unique story, adding an extra layer of significance to the jewellery choices made during this special time of the year. These pieces empower women to express their true selves, drive positive change, and make a statement of their choosing this Diwali,” stated Amit Pratihari, Vice President of De Beers Forevermark.

This festive season, celebrate Diwali and Dhanteras with beautifully crafted diamonds to mark the moment.

Encircling the central De Beers diamond at the heart of each Forevermark Avaanti piece is a play of motion and dynamism. The designs follow clean, circular forms with the curvature in 18K plain yellow, white or rose gold. Or if one likes it sparkly, a delicate row of pavé diamonds glitter along the contours of several designs as well.

Each diamond in the collection comes with De Beers Forevermark’s unique inscription number that bears the assurance of each diamond being beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced. Worn together or alone, these earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces and rings make a bold statement of confidence, adding to the ever-evolving story of those seeking their next adventure. The Forevermark Avaanti Collection is available for sale at all authorized De Beers Forevermark Jewellers across the country or online at www.forevermark.com