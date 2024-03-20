JD Taurus begins operations in a state-of-the-art firearms manufacturing plant in Hisar

In a bid to make India atmanirbhar in the critical areas of defence and security, Jindal Defence Systems Private Limited (JDSPL) have begun production in its state-of-the-art firearms manufacturing plant in Hisar as part of a joint venture with Brazil-based global leader Taurus Armas S.A. Under the brand name J D Taurus, JDSPL is poised to transform the landscape of firearms manufacturing in India and reduce India’s reliance on imports. The scion of the reputed O P Jindal family, Mr Abhyuday Jindal, has invested in the company.

The facility, spanning over two acres, represents a fusion of world-class expertise and cutting-edge technology. The manufacturing plant has an annual production capacity of up to 2,50,000 weapons, strategically positioning JD Taurus to address the growing demand in the country. In the next Financial Year, the company aims to manufacture between 25,000 to 30,000 weapons. Engineered for rapid scalability and product diversification, JDSPL has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals and clearances, including from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The trials and tests have been carried out with stringent quality control measures that have been mirrored from Taurus Armas. The entire process, from design to integration, testing and firing checks, is being supervised meticulously.

On the occasion, Chief Business Officer, JD Taurus, Col Amit Baveja (Retd), said: “By prioritising indigenous manufacturing and aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, JD Taurus is committed to contributing significantly to bolstering our nation’s defence capabilities, while also nurturing local talent and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. Our focus remains equipping the Government sector, particularly the military, para-military forces as well as various state police, with superior weapons to meet their evolving demands.”

The company has secured certification for a range of products, with a notable 50-100% value addition in India for different products, such as rifles, carbines, submachine guns, machine pistols and revolvers.

Global CEO of Taurus Armas, Mr Salesio Nuhs said, “We are proud to be part of this momentous occasion as we commence production at our joint venture facility in Hisar. By leveraging our combined strengths and the latest technological advancements, we are confident in our ability to meet the evolving needs of the defence sector.”

The facility includes a dedicated shooting range for rigorous testing, ensuring the reliability of each firearm and adherence to stringent quality control measures, quality labs for metallographic and meteorological testing, and an assembling area managed by an Access Control System. Guided by ISO 9001 and 27001 standards, JD Taurus emphasises quality throughout every stage of production to ensure consistent and reliable firearm manufacture. Strict safety protocols are in place to ensure the well-being of employees. Highly skilled personnel maintain precision and quality standards in manufacturing. The company is committed to being recognised as a world-class weapon manufacturer, delivering superior quality products capable of operating across diverse terrains and extreme temperatures.

About JDSPL: JDSPL is a joint venture between Jindal Group and Taurus Armas S.A. which is poised to transform the landscape of firearms manufacturing in India. The organisation is a symbol of excellence, safety and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the global firearm industry. With its roots in India and a global outlook, JDSPL is a testament to the shared vision of manufacturing technologically superior firearms in India. The company is steadfast in its commitment to uphold the highest international safety standards, and recognises the growing demand for firearms both domestically and internationally.