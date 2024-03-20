Dabur Chyawanprash Eases Exam Stress with ‘Exam Time, Dabur Chyawanprash Time’ Campaign in Siliguri

Dabur, a pioneer in Ayurvedic wellness, proudly announces the launch of its latest campaign, “Exam Time, Dabur Chyawanprash Time,” aimed at addressing the physical and mental wellbeing required for students during exam preparations.

“It is a known fact that the preparation for exams can often be overwhelming for Students, manifesting in physical exhaustion and mental stress. Anxiety can lead to confusion and a lack of concentration, hindering academic performance. In response to these challenges, Dabur Chyawanprash, a well-known Ayurvedic Health Supplement, provides a holistic solution. Formulated with a blend of traditional Ayurvedic herbs such as Amla, Guduchi and Ashwagandha, Dabur Chyawanprash goes beyond being an Immunity Provider to also play a vital role in providing cognitive benefits such as supporting good memory, improving concentration and promoting a calm state of mind.” Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Manager-Corporate Communications, Dabur India Ltd, said.

The campaign aligns with Dabur’s larger mission to bring Dabur Chyawanprash’s Science in Action to life across various occasions. By focusing on the specific needs of students during the stressful exam period, Dabur Chyawanprash aims to support overall well-being, helping students perform at their best.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar, added, “As a brand committed to the principles of Ayurveda, we understand the importance of holistic well-being, especially during challenging times like exam preparations. Our new campaign emphasizes the role of Dabur Chyawanprash, as a health supplement, in not only boosting immunity but also in supporting good memory and improving concentration.”

The program was held with the students of Green Sprout Boarding School, Bagdogra in Siliguri.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 139 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods & Beverages category.