Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Undergoes Brain Surgery After

Isha Foundation’s head and founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent Brain Surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after a ‘Life-Threatening Situation’.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Undergoes Brain Surgery After 'Life-Threatening Situation'

New Delhi: Isha Foundation’s head and founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent Brain Surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after a ‘Life-Threatening Situation’. While sharing updates on Sadhguru’s health, Neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri of Apollo Hospital said, “A few days ago, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery after life-threatening bleeding in the brain. Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the surgery say his condition is improving beyond expectations.”

Sadhguru Shares His Health Update

In a video released on Isha Foundation social media channel, Sadhguru can be seen in a partially conscious state explaining his health condition.

Know Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is the founder and head of the Isha Foundation. The foundation is based in Coimbatore and was established in 1992. The organisation operates an ashram and yoga centre that carries out educational and spiritual activities. Sadhguru has been teaching yoga since 1982






