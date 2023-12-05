Jubilant FoodWorks blazes a trail with India’s first “No Antibiotics Ever (NAE)” Milestone in Poultry Sourcing

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD), India’s largest foodservice company, announces the successful implementation of India’s first “No Antibiotics Ever” (NAE) policy 2023 in Poultry Birds’ Health Management. This ground-breaking policy reflects JFL’s commitment to food safety, animal welfare, and is also aimed towards addressing global concerns surrounding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Since November 2017, the Company has been actively working on the antibiotics policy to address the misuse of antibiotics in poultry sourcing. The successful implementation of all three planned phases emphasized ethical practices, restricting antibiotic use to therapeutic purposes under veterinary supervision while eliminating non-therapeutic use for growth promotion.

To achieve milestone of “No Antibiotics Ever”, the Company has implemented a robust Surveillance and Supervision System, spanning farms, slaughterhouses, and processing units. This comprehensive system, overseen by qualified veterinarians, guarantees strict adherence to the antibiotic usage policy. Furthermore, the Company has achieved the unique feat of ‘Farm Traceability’, validating its commitment to responsible sourcing and monitoring of products.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Avinash Kant Kumar, President – Value Chain Engineering, Hong’s Kitchen, International Business and CSR- of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “‘Jubilant for All’ represents the Company’s commitment to creating long-lasting value that delights not only our customers but all those involved in the process. Sustainability is deeply embedded in the Company’s multi-stakeholder business model as a key tenet of generating value. The said milestone will go a long way in further strengthening ‘Responsible Sourcing’ as one of the key pillars under our Sustainability Program. As the pioneer of instituting an NAE policy in the world of QSR, moving beyond antibiotics isn’t just a policy; it’s a resounding affirmation of our values and an essential step towards delivering high-quality, safe, and ethically sourced products to our discerning consumers.”

About Jubilant FoodWorks Limited: Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD) is India’s largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,888 Domino’s stores across 397 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its 100% owned subsidiary which currently has 50 and 23 stores respectively. The Company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and Dunkin’ restaurants in India. The Company currently operates 22 Popeyes restaurants in six cities and 21 Dunkin’ restaurants across seven cities.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 18 restaurants across three cities.

Website: www.jubilantfoodworks.com, www.dominos.co.in, www.popeyes.in, https://dunkinindia.com, https://hongskitchen.in/