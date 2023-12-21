International

Lifestyle announces its biggest sale of the season

Photo of admin admin Send an email 34 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends, has announced its much-awaited SALE. Customers shopping at the Lifestyle Sale can find UP TO 50% off on the latest styles across top fashion brands.

With an extensive selection of the latest trends from leading national and international fashion brands, Lifestyle’s sale presents a great opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to elevate their wardrobes.

The collection at Lifestyle is absolutely glam, dominated by statement-making silhouettes and bold hues. With an array of shimmer & sequined dresses and velvet tops for women, and an extensive range of party jackets, knitted blazers and reflective printed graphics for men being up for grabs at exciting discounts, fashionistas can be sure to look cool while turning up the heat this party season.

The Lifestyle Sale brings you the best of Indian and International brands, including Levi’s, Vero Moda, Maybelline, Puma, Sketchers, Jack & Jones, Van Heusen, Ginger, Kappa, Allen Solly, Fame Forever, Titan, Bossini, Melange, Code, Forca, Catwalk, Baggit, Fossil, and many more at irresistible offers, across in-store or on lifestylestores.com.

Shoppers can look forward to styling up their wardrobe with season must-haves in apparel, beauty, watches, fragrances, footwear, handbags, and accessories as you get them all at attractive prices.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

There is also a special offer for ICICI credit card holders and Federal Bank Credit & Debit card holders, who get an instant 10%* discount on minimum shopping of Rs. 7500.* T&C Apply.

The Lifestyle Sale will be valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users. In Siliguri, Lifestyle stores is located in City Centre.

Photo of admin admin Send an email 34 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Manage Your Credit Health With The Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass

1 hour ago

Advancing Educational Frontiers: Western State University’s Digital Impact

2 hours ago

Western State University California Demonstrates Commitment to Excellence on Accreditation Journey

2 hours ago

SFA Championships 2023-2024 Begins India’s Grassroots Sporting Revolution

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow