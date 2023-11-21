Retail leaders deliberate Retail Strategies for a Dynamic Eastern Market at the RAI Kolkata Retail Summit 2023

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) organised the ‘Kolkata Retail Summit (KRS) 2023’, also known as the Retail Convention of Eastern India on November 21, 2023 at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata. KRS has been an incredible opportunity for retailers and retail service providers across various industries to find the right business partners to drive growth.

Speaking about the outlook of the Retail industry in the Eastern India,Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India added, “The Kolkata Retail Summit 2023 is not just an event, but a reflection of the dynamic progress we’re observing in Eastern India’s retail sector. Our extensive nationwide surveys conducted by RAI have highlighted an encouraging trend: the retail growth in this region has been consistently strong for the past 18 months. This summit aims to delve deeper into understanding the drivers of this growth and to unearth the vast opportunities awaiting in Eastern India. As we explore the impact of digital integration and customer-centric strategies, it’s evident that these elements are crucial for sustainable growth. The discussions on omnichannel experiences and the burgeoning potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities underscore our belief: the future of retail in Eastern India is not only vibrant and inclusive but also ripe with possibilities for groundbreaking innovation.”

This year, the Kolkata Retail Summit (KRS) is poised to offer a dynamic and comprehensive agenda, taking a deep dive into the evolving world of retail. The event will feature a series of engaging panel discussions led by industry experts, exploring a range of pertinent topics from the impact of digital transformation in retail to emerging trends in consumer behaviour. Additionally, these panels will address the critical role of sustainability in modern retail practices, and the expanding landscape of omnichannel strategies.

The highlight of the summit was a Fireside Chat with Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer, Vedant Fashions Ltd. – Manyavar-Mohey. Commenting on modern retail practices, Vedant Modi said, “We believe that the fusion of traditional values with modern retail practices is the future of our industry. As we participate in the Kolkata Retail Summit, our focus is on how to blend these elements seamlessly to offer our customers an unparalleled shopping experience, thereby setting new benchmarks in retail excellence.”

The summit witnessed captivating discussions on topics such as The New Age Consumer: Catering to Evolving Expectations and Lifestyles, Beyond Metros: The Rise of Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities in Retail Growth, The Digital Infusion: How the Omnichannel Experience is Reshaping Retail, Retail’s New Era: Balancing Tradition and Modern Needs, among other insightful case-studies by the partners supporting the summit.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The summit saw tremendous participation from the retail fraternity of Eastern India that included retail stalwarts such as Shitanshu Jhunjhunwala – Turtle Ltd., Murali Krishnan – Wow Momo Foods, Rochita Dey – Sreeleathers Ltd, Harsh Jain – DNV Food Products, Sikharesh Saha – Mio Amore, Priyanka Gupta – GKB Opticals, and Sudip Mullick,- Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, among many others.

Speaking at the event, Shitanshu Jhunjhunwala, Director, Turtle Ltd, said, “Retail today is not just about selling products; it’s about crafting stories and experiences that resonate deeply with our consumers. We are at the forefront of this paradigm shift, focusing on creating a connection that goes beyond the transactional. Turtle Ltd’s participation in the Kolkata Retail Summit is a testament to our commitment to innovation and understanding the pulse of the ever-evolving retail landscape.”

Rochita Dey, Director, Sreeleathers Ltd. & Founder, House of SL, added, “Today’s consumer is looking for more than just products; they seek experiences that resonate with their lifestyle and values. At Sreeleathers, we are committed to catering to these evolving expectations by combining our traditional strengths with modern retail strategies. It’s an exciting time as we explore new markets and connect with consumers in more meaningful ways.”

Kolkata Retail Summit by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) is the most coveted platform for retailers and retail service providers across various industries to find the right business partners to drive growth. This year, KRS will comprise panel discussions, fireside chats, and the opportunity to meet prospective business partners, customers, and like-minded individuals.

KRS 2023 is supported by Amazon Pay, Style Baazar, Shrobonee, Sensormatic, Ginesys One, INT., Turtle, and Bhanjlal as Gold Partners, and 6DX as Silver Partner, among others.

About RAI: Retailers Association of India (RAI) is the unified voice of Indian retailers. RAI works with all the stakeholders for creating the right environment for the growth of the modern retail industry in India. It is a strong advocate for retailing in India and works with all levels of government and stakeholders to support employment growth and career opportunities in retail, promote and sustain retail investments in communities from coast to coast, and enhance consumer choice and industry competitiveness.

Visit: www.rai.net.in | Follow on Twitter: @rai_india