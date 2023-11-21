With an aim to tap into the city’s talent pool, KPMG’s Global Delivery Center plans to expand its presence in the city of Kolkata

KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, opened its newest KPMG Global Delivery Center (KGDC) office in the ‘city of Joy’, Kolkata. KGDC now employs more than 3,300 professionals across four locations in India — Bengaluru, Kochi, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

“KPMG is thrilled and fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated team of professionals working in new ways across India to effectively scale our capabilities through centers of excellence,” said Tim Walsh, KPMG U.S. National Managing Partner – Audit Operations. “The professionals in Kolkata are joining a team of individuals developing critical skills that support the audit today and the more data-driven audit we are driving towards.”

Given the talent pool available in the city, Kolkata is vital to the growth strategy of KPMG as they plan to strengthen their service offerings and create aspirational job opportunities. The team presently has over 250 professionals in Kolkata and has significant growth plans (to double by FY25). The state-of-the-art Kolkata office is equipped to cater to the needs of a growing Hybrid workforce, with plenty of collaboration areas and fit-for-purpose tools and technology.

Partho Bandopadhyay, Managing Director, KPMG Global Delivery Center adds, “This is exciting as we are a diverse and talented team connected by a common purpose, working in new ways to create opportunities for all.”

KPMG is a people business and believe that when the best people build a career with them, we all thrive – their clients and colleagues, communities, and our planet.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

KGDC is an indirectly controlled subsidiary of KPMG LLP and provides Audit & Assurance support, Audit Technology and Risk Management services to KPMG U.S., LLP and are integral to the firm’s strategy to deliver audit services in accordance with KPMG standards enhance innovation, build scalability, and grow globally.

The professionals at KPMG Global Delivery Center offices are critical to the firm’s ability to further standardize, centralize and automate more audit work to enhance quality and provide KPMG’s engagement teams the time needed to focus on areas of higher risk.