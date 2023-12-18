A Legacy of 65 Years, Hindustan Pencils’ continues its strong innovation and leadership journey

Hindustan Pencils, along with their esteemed brands Apsara and Nataraj, reigns as a pioneer and leader in the cutthroat stationery industry. With a remarkable 65-year legacy, the brand revels in its relentless pursuit of excellence and groundbreaking innovation. Since its inception in 1958, the company has demonstrated an enduring commitment to providing top-quality stationery products, dominating six and a half decades by enriching lives through unapologetic creativity and unassailable education

Nataraj and Apsara have ascended to the pinnacle of the stationery industry, securing their status as market leaders through a combination of strategic factors. Foremost is their unwavering commitment to innovation, consistently introducing groundbreaking products that set industry benchmarks. The Apsara Absolute Pencil, with its unmatched strength, and the Apsara Matt Magic Pencil, with its sleek design and vibrant shavings, exemplify this commitment.

Moreover, both brands display a keen understanding of evolving consumer needs. Apsara’s eco-friendly initiatives, such as the Apsara Soyfun Crayons made from soybean oil, appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. The Apsara Disney Pencil Range establishes an emotional connection with young learners and Disney enthusiasts, broadening the brand’s appeal.

Nataraj, with products like the Nataraj Fluro Pencils and the Nataraj Gelix Gel Pen, caters to a wide audience, including students and professionals, emphasizing quality and performance. The Nataraj Left Hand Sharpener reflects inclusivity, addressing the specific needs of left-handed individuals.

In essence, Nataraj and Apsara’s market leadership can be attributed to their dynamic blend of innovation, consumer understanding, eco-conscious initiatives, inclusivity, and strategic partnerships with educational institutions, all of which collectively contribute to their unrivaled position in the stationery industry.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“Over the past 65 years, Hindustan Pencils has been an integral part of consumers’ lives. We keep our consumers at the heart of everything we do. Our success and longevity can be attributed to our relentless focus on innovation, superior quality, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. We are immensely proud of our achievements and look forward to many more years of providing the best stationery solutions to our consumers.” said Mr. Pradip Ughade, President of Hindustan Pencils

HPPL doesn’t just innovate; it conquers. It doesn’t just design; it deploys. HPPL has seamlessly been able to blend innovation and design with continuous research and development through Nataraj and Apsara’s product offerings further enhancing their position as an industry leader.

For more information about Hindustan Pencils and its range of stationery products, visit www.hindustanpencils.com.

About Hindustan Pencils: Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd. is the largest primary school stationery manufacturing company in India. Their brands Apsara and Nataraj are household names. Established in 1958, Hindustan Pencils have mastered the art of making high quality stationery products. With the latest machinery set up, today they have state-of-the-art manufacturing units daily produce 8.5 million pencils, 1.7 million sharpeners, 2.7 million erasers, 0.2 million scales and 1 million pens. They believe in manufacturing products of high quality.