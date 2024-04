AAP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Gujarat, Complete List Inside

The Aam Aadmi Party has released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

AAP Star Campaigners: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The list includes the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, and Isudan Gadhvi.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST

#LokSabhaElections2024 | AAP releases a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat. CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, Isudan Gadhvi and others in the list. pic.twitter.com/DqWZiozzwW — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024