Admission Alert – Modern High School International, Kolkata (2024 – 25)

Modern High School International is pleased to announce the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2024-2025. We invite applications for our comprehensive educational programs designed to foster holistic development and academic excellence.

Key Program Information:

· Programs Offered: Middle, and High School (Grades 6 to 12)

· Duration: Academic Year 2024-2025

· Curriculum: Cambridge IGCSE and IB Diploma Programme

· Facilities: State-of-the-art infrastructure equipped with smart classrooms, advanced science laboratories, ample open spaces to foster creativity, library with access to 2 million+ resources, pastoral care services, infirmary, school ground, auditorium and wellness and gadget-free zones

Cocurricular Activities: Diverse range of clubs and societies such as STEAM club, Robotics, performing arts, visual arts, community service programs, debating society, language learning programs, sports societies like basketball, zumba and opportunities to participate in inter and intra school events and engage with local communities.

Application Process:

· Application Form: Available online at https://mhsi.edu.in/admission-enquiry/

· Application Fee: INR 2000

· Admission closes on: 30th April 2024

Application Assistance: For any queries or assistance in the application process, please contact our admission office at admissions@mhsi.edu.in.

About Modern High School International:

International (IGCSE and IBDP) curriculum focussing on honing the 21st century skills like critical thinking, communication, collaboration. A concept-based and enquiry-driven approach to teaching and learning focusing on understanding and application. Prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certification for its environmentally sustainable campus. Centrally located in prime Ballygunge locality in Kolkata. Multilingual approach enabling students to become proficient in multiple languages. The school planetarium encourages the exploration of the universe encouraging scientific enquiry. Global network of educators and alumni. High Priority given to Physical education and sports.

Join us in shaping a bright future for your child! Visit https://mhsi.edu.in/ to explore more about Modern High School International.