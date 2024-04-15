Home

Priority Of Narendra Modi Govt To Establish Peace Without Breaking State: Amit Shah On Manipur Violence

Amit Shah, during an address in Manipur said that it is Narendra Modi government’s priority to establish peace in Manipur without breaking the state and that is what the govt is focusing on.

New Delhi: Almost a year ago, a conflict began between the tribes of Meiteis and Kukis and it has almost been a year, Manipur Violence hasn’t completely stopped. The north-eastern state has been experiencing heinous crimes and violence that has resulted in the death of many people; several rape cases have also been reported and thousands of people have been displaced from the state because of the ongoing conflict. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t visited the state ever since the conflict intensified, Home Minister Amit Shah was recently in the state, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 where he spoke about how it is PM Modi-led government’s priority to establish peace in the state and soothe the ethnic violence in Manipur. Here’s what the Home Minister said…

As mentioned earlier, while addressing a public gathering, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP-led central government’s priority is to establish peace in the ethnic strife affected Manipur. This Lok Sabha election is between forces trying to break Manipur and those keeping it united, Mr Shah said at a public meeting in Imphal. The senior BJP leader claimed that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography.

Amit Shah, during his rally, further said, “Establishment of peace in Manipur by taking all communities on board and without breaking the state is the priority of the Narendra Modi government.” The destiny of the country will change when that of the northeast and Manipur will change, he added. Mr Shah appealed to the people to vote for BJP candidates in the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies.

A few days ago, another incident of violence was reported from Manipur when two persons were killed in a gunfight that broke out between two armed groups in Manipur’s Imphal East district. The shootout happened at a place close to the border of Kangpokpi district, a police officer said. The incident came a day after three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen in Tengnoupal district.

Manipur Violence actually began on May 3, 2023 when a Tribal Solidarity March was organised to protest against the demand of the Meitei community, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) Status. The ethnic clashes resulted in the killing of 219 people then and the violence continued; the situation has still not normalised in Manipur.

