NationalPolitics

Ready To Back Congress In Goa, But. . . RGP Places Conditions For Support

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Congress asked the RGP to withdraw its candidates and support the INDIA Bloc.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Congress, Goa, Revolutionary Goans Party, Lok Sabha elections 2024, RGP, Mhadei project, INDIA Alliance, North Goa, South Goa, Lok Sabha, Manoj Parab, Panaji, People of Goan Origin, POGO Bill, Person of Goan Origin

Goa Election Alliance: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) on Monday said it is ready to ally with the Congress if the party works to scrap the Mhadei project and demolishes illegal slums in the state”.

It is said that Congress appealed to the RGP to withdraw its candidates from the fray and support the INDIA Alliance.

Congress has already announced the names of former Union minister Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes as candidates for the North and South Goa Lok Sabha seats.

RGP Chief Manoj Parab while addressing a press conference in Panaji said his party is ready for “seat sharing” with the INDIA bloc if it is ready to fulfil its conditions about the Mhadei river, illegal slums, and People of Goan Origin (POGO) Bill.

“The RGP will offer support to the INDIA bloc but on the condition that it works towards scrapping the Kalasa-Bandura project on the Mhadei river and adds in its state manifesto that the river will remain with Goans,” said Parab adding that the Congress high command should give an assurance that the government in Karnataka will not allow diversion of water from the river.

Parab demanded that the INDIA bloc accept the Person of Goan Origin (POGO) Bill.

It has been a demand of the Revolutionary Goans Party that all Goans who were born or whose family members were born in Goa before 1961, when the state was liberated from Portuguese rule, should be declared as “People of Goan Origin” and should be given priority in the government sector for employment and other purposes.

Party MLA Viresh Borkar had tried to table the bill in the House, but other parties, including Congress, rejected it.

“If they don’t accept the POGO Bill, the Congress should define who is Goan according to them,” Parab said adding that the RGP will wait for the response from INDIA Alliance till April 20.

Goa will vote on May 7 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

(With PTI inputs)




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi’s Helicopter Checked By EC Officials in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris, Congress Cries Foul

3 hours ago

More Jail Nights To Kejriwal As Supreme Court Issues Notice To ED, Next Hearing On April 29

3 hours ago

Win Win W.765 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

3 hours ago

Congress Releases List Of 75 Candidates, Fields Rama Chandra From Cuttack, Check Full List Here

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow