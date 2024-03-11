Home

Apollo Hospitals Announces Launch of Multi-specialty Emergency Medical Centre in Ayodhya

According to the statement, online super specialty consultation will be available at the centre through the latest telemedicine technology.

A tender has been issued to initiate work at the site. (Image: X/@ayodhyadevauth)

Ayodhya: The Apollo Hospitals Group on Monday announced the launch of a state-of-the-art multi-specialty emergency medical centre at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage site in Ayodhya.

Talking about the advanced services of the centre, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr Pratap C. Reddy

said that a wide range of better medical services will be available in the centre.

These range from basic first aid to medical emergency services, including heart attack and stroke, he said, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Dr Reddy also said that the centre will also have 24×7 critical care support and ICU backup for both adults and children.

The construction work of this hospital will start soon.

The Emergency Medical Center will be constructed in an area of approximately 5,000 square feet.

According to the statement, medical services at the centre will be absolutely free for the pilgrims coming for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla.

Dr Mayank Somani, MD and CEO of Apollo Hospitals Lucknow, said that the services of this centre run by Apollo Hospitals Lucknow are a proof of our dedication.

This initiative is a testament to Apollo Hospitals’ unwavering commitment towards the health and well-being of the pilgrims visiting Ayodhya, he said.







