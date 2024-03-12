Home

News

CAA Notified: Bengal Guv Ananda Bose Urges Mamata Banerjee To First Study Details Before Commenting

Reacting to the Chief Minister questioning the legal sanctity of the CAA, the Governor said the Act has an important legal aspect, which is meant to “unite India” rather than “divide the country.”.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata: On an interesting political note, C.V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, has advised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that she should be completely versed in every detail of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) before she makes any comments on the matter. The governor’s remarks came a day after the Union Home Ministry decided to implement the CAA, paving the way for granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Soon after the ministry’s announcement, CM Banerjee termed the Centre’s move a ‘political gimmick’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to the Chief Minister questioning the legal sanctity of the CAA, the Governor said the Act has an important legal aspect, which is meant to “unite India” rather than “divide the country.”.

“I would request my constitutional colleague, the Chief Minister, to first study and understand the details of the Act and only then make comments on it,” the Governor said. He said the CAA was passed on the floor of Parliament in December 2019, and on Monday, a notification was issued to implement it as per the legal provisions.

“This reflects the legal realities as well as good governance,” the governor said.

CM Banerjee Addresses Public After CAA Notification

Addressing a public meeting in North 24 Parganas district earlier on Tuesday, CM Banerjee issued a note of caution against enrolling on the CAA portal, saying the applicants might ultimately lose everything.

“Once you apply on the portal, you will turn into an illegal immigrant from a genuine citizen. And once you become an illegal immigrant, what will happen to your property and profession? You will be sent to detention camps. So think twice before you apply,” the Chief Minister warned.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, however, claimed that the Chief Minister is unnecessarily trying to create an issue to mislead the people from the minority community in the state.

“But she will not be successful since the Muslim brothers have realised that the CAA is meant for granting citizenship and not taking it away,” Adhikari said.

(With inputs from agencies)







