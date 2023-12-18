Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union has organized “Railway Goods Shed Workers’ Manthan 2023” at Delhi after sanctioning the demand of minimum wage for Railway Goods Shed workers

Railway Goods Shed Workers’ Manthan 2023″ was organized by Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union and supported by Skill India, Government of India, held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. This grand conference “Manthan 2023” was organized at the national level, achieving the government benefits after the long struggle for the Indian Railway goods shed workers.

Glorifying and supporting this event was the presence of Government of India ware Minister of State for Ministry of Minority Affairs Mr. John Barla. Member (Finance), Prasar Bharati Board & Ex-Chief Labour Commissioner Shri D P S Negi, from Department of Labour and Welfare DGLW Division Deputy Labor Welfare Commissioner Mr. Niranjan Kumar, Deputy Director General Dr. Omkar Sharma, Regional Labor Commissioner(HQ) Mr. Om Prakash Singh, Assistant Labor Commissioner(HQ) Mr. Kumar Amritesh, Labor Enforcement Officer(HQ) Dr. Abdul Quadeer, Deputy CLC (New Delhi) Dr. RG Meena, Deputy CLC (HQ) Shri Sushil Kumar and Registrar- NHRC Shri Brijveer Singh were present.

National President of Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union and Member of State Level Consultative Committee of Ministry of Food, Government of India, Member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, Member of Telecom Advisory Committee and well-known philanthropist Dr. Parimal Kanti Mondal, Vice President of the organization Mr. Indusekhar Chakraborty with Central Committee members and workers’ representatives from Railway Goods Shed in various states of India were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the National President of the organization, Dr. Parimal Kanti Mondal, said that as a result of the BRMGSU’s long struggle against the exploitation of these rail goods shed workers since the British rule, these workers have received various government facilities. Now about one million rail goods shed workers across the country have benefited from the government with minimum wages, insurance, pension and drinking water, restrooms, toilets at goods shed. We are in association with Skill India, Government of India to train the Railway Goods Shed workers to maintain a healthy and safe working environment in work place. This struggle will continue until the Indian Railways recognizes these workers as Railway Workers.

Through this program, a new management committee was formed at the national level. Mr. Prasanta Bhadra was elected as the National President and Mr. Arup Kaibarta was as the General Secretary and handed over the responsibility of management to this new committee. On the occasion, the government representatives welcomed and supported the movement of BRMGSU and expressed the need for minimum wages for the workers.