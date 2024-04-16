Breaking News: Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River Near Srinagar, Several Missing, Rescue Ops Underway

Srinagar: Several feared dead and many went missing as a boat capsized in the Jhelum river near Srinagar on Tuesday. As per preliminary reports, the state disaster relief force has launched a rescue operation for the missing people.

The development comes after heavy rains in the region over the last few days triggered rise in the water levels of the river Jhelum. Due to inclement weather, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed after landslides were triggered by rains on Monday.

#WATCH | J&K: A boat capsized in River Jhelum at Gandbal. SDRF team deployed. More details awaited: Disaster Management, J&K pic.twitter.com/hOAKvNCYtT — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said that the NH-44 has been blocked due to Heavy landslide at Kishtwari Pather. People are advised to avoid journey.








