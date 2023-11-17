National

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: State Records 70.60 PC Voter Turnout In 2nd Phase Polling

Polling in 70 constituencies began at 8 am and concluded at 5 pm, except in nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district, where voting was held from 7 am till 3 pm for security reasons, a poll official said. – Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: State Records 70.60 PC Voter Turnout In 2nd Phase Polling

