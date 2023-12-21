Client Associates Unveils 15-Year Celebration and Expansion Plans in Kolkata

Established in 2002, Client Associates, India’s Largest Multi-Family Office and Private Wealth Management firm with a corporate office in Gurgaon, proudly marks the completion of 15 successful years of operations in Kolkata with the inauguration of its first-of-its-kind experience centre at Camac Street. This milestone underscores the firm’s dedication to extending unbiased private wealth management and global investment opportunities to diverse regions, including Tier 2 cities such as Patna, Ranchi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bhubaneshwar, North Bengal, and other parts of Eastern India.

In commemorating 15 years of excellence, Client Associates designates Kolkata as a regional experience centre for Eastern India. It serves as a sophisticated meeting space featuring a unique in-house golf putting, offering clients a central and distinctive experience. This strategic move aligns with the firm’s vision to connect Tier 2 cities to Kolkata, providing a gateway for unbiased advice on private wealth and access to global investment opportunities.

On this momentous occasion, Himanshu Kohli, the Co-founder of Client Associates, shared his thoughts, stating, “Client Associates aspires to be India’s most admired wealth management platform. Over the past 12 months, we have embarked on a transformative journey, reinforcing our commitment by strengthening the Investment Banking team and bringing seasoned professionals into the Client Associates family. As we proudly complete 21 years of successful operations in India, it reaffirms our adherence to the three guiding principles that define us – Best Team, Best Client, and Best Practices. The essence of our success lies in delivering an unparalleled experience to both our clients and our team.”

He continued, “The enhancement of our Kolkata practice marks a strategic move to extend global investment opportunities and unbiased advice to tier 2 cities. We anticipate substantial growth in the segments of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) in Kolkata and the eastern part of India. My heartfelt best wishes go out to the entire team for their unwavering dedication and invaluable contribution, shaping remarkable experiences and success stories for our clients.”The newly inaugurated office, located at Unit No. 302, 3rd Floor, 24 Camac Street, Kolkata, goes beyond being just a workspace.

Vishal Bajaj, Director, Wealth, Client Associates, remarked, “As per the 2023 Rich Indians list by Hurun India, Eastern India has seen a remarkable 300% increase in affluent individuals over the last 4 years. Our internal study predicts a continued trend for the upcoming decade. Entrepreneurs and family businesses from West Bengal and neighbouring states are contributing significantly to India’s journey to a 5 trillion-dollar economy. Our new Kolkata office serves as a strategic focal point, acknowledging our critical role as a family office. At Client Associates, we provide cutting-edge infrastructure, a seasoned team, and top-notch services. Here’s to another 15 years of growth, success, and shared accomplishments. Cheers to the future!”

Client Associates, managing assets under advice exceeding $5.3 billion, has a formidable presence across seven cities, including Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kochi. With over 1000 UHNIs and HNIs as clients, the firm plans to extend its footprint with 9 branches by 2030, adding 150 more team members and aiming for a team size of 400 plus.

In the next phase of growth, Client Associates envisions replicating similar experience centres in other cities, fortifying its commitment to providing unparalleled financial solutions. This includes establishing a new branch office in the eastern part of India.

About Client Associates: Client Associates, established in 2002, stands as India’s Largest Multi-Family Office and Private Wealth Management firm, dedicated to providing unparalleled financial solutions to UHNIs and HNIs. The firm, managing assets under advice exceeding $5.3 billion, serves over 1000 UHNIs and HNIs families across seven cities, including Gurgaon, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, and Kolkata. As the trusted Personal CFO, Client Associates offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing Private Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Real Estate Advisory, Estate Planning, Insurance, Lending Solutions, and Immigration services, ensuring a holistic approach to wealth management.

