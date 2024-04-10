Home

Congress MP Summoned By Haryana State Commission for Women Over His Comments Against Hema Malini

The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress MP over his controversial remarks on BJP leader Hema Malini.

New Delhi: Political parties are at loggerheads, especially because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The leaders and parties are keeping a close watch on their opposition’s leaders. A controversy arose after the BJP IT Department shared a video of Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala who made objectionable remarks about Hema Malini, while criticizing the Bhartiya Janata Party. Now, over his comments, the Congress MP has been summoned by the Haryana State Comission for Women as the latter believes that these remarks attack a woman’s dignity and are inappropriate.

Haryana State Commission For Women Summons Congress MP

As mentioned earlier, the Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to appear before it on April 18 and explain his comments against BJP leader Hema Malini during his campaigning in the state. The commission said that the alleged remarks by the Congress leader have hurt the dignity of a woman and is inappropriate.

Randeep Singh Surjewala vs Hema Malini

The controversy arose after a video, shared by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya, purportedly depicted Randeep Surjewala making objectionable statements about Hema Malini while criticizing the BJP. The BJP promptly lodged a complaint with the EC, condemning Randeep Surjewala’s remarks as “vulgar, sexist, and disparaging.” Randeep Surjewala, however, defended himself, claiming that the video was doctored and manipulated. He asserted that he never intended to offend or demean the BJP MP.

The Election Commission, too, took a stern stance against Randeep Surjewala and issued a show-cause notice for what it described as “undignified, uncivilised, and vulgar” comments made against the actor-politician.

