Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Candidate List For Madhya Pradesh; Praveen Pathak To Contest From Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress has fielded former MLA Praveen Pathak against Bharat Singh Kushwaha of the BJP in Gwalior.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting amid party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Nagaon on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: In a major update on the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress party has announced the names of three candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. After the announcement of its nominees from the major constituencies of Khandwa, Gwalior and Morena, the Congress party has now fielded candidates in 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. Further, one seat in Khajuraho has been given to the Samajwadi Party (SP) under the INDIA bloc seat-sharing arrangement.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Praveen Pathak against the BJP’s Bharat Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior. Pathak had been elected on a Congress ticket from the Gwalior South assembly seat in 2018 but faced defeat in 2023.

Satyapal Singh Sikarwar Nominated From Morena

Ex-legislator Satyapal Singh Sikarwar has been nominated from Morena and will face off with the BJP’s Shivmangal Singh Tomar. This Lok Sabha seat was won by the BJP’s Narendra Singh Tomar in 2019, but he was elected as an MLA last year and later made the speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Satyapal Singh Sikarwar was elected as MLA from the Sumawali assembly seat in 2013 on a BJP ticket. His father had also won the same assembly seat in 2003. Sikarwar was expelled from the saffron outfit in 2020 for alleged anti-party activities, following which he joined the Congress.

Congress has fielded Narendra Patel from Khandwa amid speculation that former union minister Arun Yadav could be the candidate from there.

Patel had contested from Badwah in the 2023 assembly polls and lost to the BJP’s Sachin Birla by 5,499 votes. The BJP has fielded sitting MP Gyaneshwar Patil from the Khandwa LS seat. Gwalior and Morena will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7, while voting in Khandwa will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

Congress List For Goa And Dadra and Nagar Haveli

The Congress released its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies of Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Saturday. The party has fielded Capt. Viriato Fernandes from the South Goa constituency and for North Goa, the Congress has named Ramakant Khalap.

Notably, the sitting MP from the South Goa constituency, Francisco Sardinha, has been dropped from the list.

The BJP has won the South Goa constituency only twice since 1962. The BJP has picked Shripad Yesso Naik as its candidate from North Goa, while Dempo Industries executive director Pallavi Dempo will contest from South Goa.

