Sonia Gandhi Scathing Attack On PM

‘Modi Ji Desh, Loktantra Ki Maryada Ka Cheer Haran Kar Rahe Hain’: Sonia Gandhi’s Scathing Attack On PM

Sonia Gandhi took a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he is doing ‘Cheer Haran’ of the country and its democracy.

Jaipur: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi held a public rally in Jaipur ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Launching a fresh barrage of jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that PM Modi is doing ‘Cheer Haran’ of the country and its democracy. She said that country is in danger and conspiracies are being done to change the Constitution of India.

“…’Modi ji khud ko mahaan maan kar, desh aur loktantra ki maryada ka cheer haran kar rahe hain’…Opposition leaders are threatened to join the BJP. Today, the democracy of our country is in danger…Conspiracies are being done to change our Constitution..,” she said.

Congress on Friday released party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal, among other leaders were present at the event. In its manifesto, the Congress focuses on Paanch Nyay or ’five pillars of justice’, which includes – ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’.

According to the grand old party’s manifesto, which it called – ‘Nyay Patra’, the party will ensure that minorities will have the freedom of choices of dress, food, language and personal laws. It also assures reform of personal laws. “Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned,” the party manifesto said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress former president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday over their alliance for the upcoming general elections. Taking a filmy jibe and referring to their unsuccessful partnership in 2017 assembly polls, PM Modi said, “do ladkon ki flop film” has been released again (the flop film of two boys has been released again).

While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, the Prime Minister stated that while India alliance is for “commission”, the BJP government is on a mission. Slamming the grand old party he said the party is finding it difficult to find candidates even from its strongholds.

“This is the first election I am witnessing where the opposition is contesting not to win but to contain the BJP below 370 seats and NDA 400. Samajwadi Party is in such a condition that they have to change the candidates every hour and for Congress, it is even worse, they aren’t finding candidates, even at their strongholds… ‘Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko in logon ne fir se release kiya hai (the film of two boys, which flopped last time, that these people have launched again),” he said.

Voting for the general elections will be conducted in seven phases. The first phase voting will start on April 19 and last phase will end on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.







