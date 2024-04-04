NationalPolitics

Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Resigns, Says ‘Can’t Raise Anti-Sanatana Slogans..’

New Delhi: In another major jolt to the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, spokesperson Gourav Vallabh tendered his resignation on Thursday. In a tweet, Vallabh stated that does not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the party is moving forward, adding that he neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans. “I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party,” Vallabh tweeted.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

