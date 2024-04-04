Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Resigns, Says ‘Can’t Raise Anti-Sanatana Slogans..’

New Delhi: In another major jolt to the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, spokesperson Gourav Vallabh tendered his resignation on Thursday. In a tweet, Vallabh stated that does not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the party is moving forward, adding that he neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans. “I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party,” Vallabh tweeted.

कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6 — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) April 4, 2024

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

