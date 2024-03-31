Congress To Release Poll Manifesto on April 5

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has expressed confidence in the Congress’s readiness for the upcoming elections, emphasising the party’s preparedness to overcome challenges, including income tax claim notices.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Congress will release its manifesto on April 5, 2024

New Delhi: The Congress has announced that it will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5. The manifesto will be released in the presence of top leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress’s ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ campaign, which aims to reach out to more than eight crore households across the country, will begin on April 3. The manifesto also aims to emphasise ‘Paanch Nyay’ or the five pillars of justice, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’, as well as the guarantees made by the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Congress’s Preparation for Lok Sabha Elections

The party has announced that it will release its manifesto on April 5, emphasising key elements like the ‘Paanch Nyay’ and various guarantees made to the public. Additionally, the Congress is set to launch its ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ campaign on April 3, aiming to distribute eight crore guarantee cards across the country. The manifesto, compiled after nationwide consultations and thousands of suggestions received via email and the ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’ website, is designed to reflect the voice of the people. Despite facing challenges like Income Tax claim notices, the Congress remains determined and confident in its election strategy, asserting its readiness for victory in the upcoming election polls.

Congress’s Criticism of BJP’s Manifesto Committee

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised the BJP’s approach to setting up its manifesto committee, labelling it as an exercise in ticking boxes and reflecting contempt for the public. Ramesh highlighted that the Congress’s manifesto, compiled after extensive nationwide consultations and thousands of suggestions received via email and the ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’ website, truly reflects the voice of the people.

BJP’s Manifesto Committee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a 27-member manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appointed as the chairman of the committee. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been named the convener of the committee, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal will serve as the co-convener.

The committee includes a diverse mix of members, such as Union ministers, chief ministers, and senior party leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Smriti Irani, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, and others. The manifesto preparation process involves incorporating suggestions from the public through online and offline outreach initiatives, reflecting the party’s commitment to engaging with voters and addressing their concerns.

The BJP is gathering suggestions from various groups, including launching “Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee” video vans to travel across the country to collect public input on the contents of its manifesto

Congress’s Confidence in the Elections

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has expressed confidence in the Congress’s readiness for the upcoming elections, emphasising the party’s preparedness to overcome challenges, including income tax claim notices. “The BJP may try to unsettle the Congress by sending income tax claim notices, but the Congress is neither afraid nor slowing down. We are prepared, we will overcome, and we will emerge victorious,” he said







