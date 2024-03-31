Delhi Police Tighten Security Ahead of INDIA Bloc Rally At Ramlila Maidan

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: The afflicted areas include Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, and others.

New Delhi: Delhi Police have ramped up security measures in view of the INDIA bloc rally scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan, an official said on Sunday. Thorough preparations, including screening at every gate and the deployment of paramilitary forces in and around the venue, have been undertaken to ensure a smooth and safe event.

In parallel, traffic police have issued an advisory regarding diverted routes in light of the event. The Delhi Police have specified certain guidelines for the demonstration, emphasising compliance with rules such as no marching, no tractor trollies, and no carrying of firearms in central Delhi.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made so that the general public doesn’t face any inconvenience due to the rally,” said a senior police officer.

According to the advisory, movement of general traffic will be regulated and may be restricted from 9 a.m. to 3 PM on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate.

The advisory further stated that traffic diversion may be imposed from 9 AM. onwards on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point and Delhi Gate.

The traffic police further requested that commuters cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services.

“Further, the general public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions. People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Station, or Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” said the traffic police official.







