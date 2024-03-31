PM Modi Slams Congress Over Giving Katchatheevu To SL, Says They Have Weakened India

As he stated that this revelation has incited Indians’ indignation and reinforced the belief that the ‘Congress cannot be trusted’, Modi expressed his dismay at the reported actions of the Congress.

New Delhi: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited a media article to draw attention to fresh information indicating that the Congress “callously” gave up the island of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka. He criticised the party for its decision to hand over the strategic Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

Modi described the revelation as “eye-opening and startling,” emphasising how this action by the Congress has allegedly weakened India’s unity, integrity, and national interests. He emphasised the importance of this matter by saying that it has provoked strong feelings in Indians and increased their mistrust of the Congress party.

BJP Lashes Out At Congress Decision

Modi further criticised the Congress, alleging that the party’s actions over the years have consistently undermined India’s unity, integrity, and national interests. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi supported Modi’s stance, attributing the capture and imprisonment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka to the Congress government’s decision. Trivedi pointed out that the island was under Indian control until 1975, with Tamil Nadu fishermen freely accessing it. However, an agreement signed during the Indira Gandhi government’s tenure restricted their access, leading to tensions with Sri Lanka.

Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime Agreement

The report, based on a RTI reply, sheds light on the 1974 decision by the Indira Gandhi government to transfer control of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka. This decision, formalised under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement," confirmed Sri Lanka's sovereignty over the island.

Congress’ Criticism On Claims

In response to Modi’s accusations, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit questioned the timing and authenticity of the claims, suggesting that they are politically motivated. Dikshit criticised Modi for allegedly using selective information for political gain, particularly in the context of the ongoing elections in Tamil Nadu. The Congress party’s response reflects a defensive stance against the accusations levelled by Modi and the BJP.

Referring To The Report

The report, based on a RTI reply received by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, sheds light on the 1974 decision by the Indira Gandhi government to transfer control of the territory in the Palk Strait to Sri Lanka. It also references statements by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, indicating a willingness to relinquish claims on the island, a contentious issue in the India-Sri Lanka relationship.

BJP On Katchatheevu Issue

The BJP views the Katchatheevu issue as a strategic opportunity to engage with voters in Tamil Nadu and leverage the historical grievances related to Sri Lanka’s treatment of Tamil citizens. The party aims to capitalise on this sentiment as it seeks to strengthen its political presence in the region ahead of the upcoming elections.







