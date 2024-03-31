Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Launch Campaign In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut Today

PM Modi is expected to address a rally along with CM Yogi Adityanath and Jayant Chaudhary ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

New Delhi: In a significant development towards the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the election campaign for Uttar Pradesh in Meerut today. Prime Minister Modi will address a rally along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Chaudhary. This will be the first occasion when PM Modi and Chaudhary will share the stage, a decade after the BJP decimated the RLD in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

RLD joined the BJP-led NDA in February after PM Modi announced Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister and Jayant’s grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh. Jayant received the Bharat Ratna for his grandfather from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

PM Modi Tweets For Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh

In a tweet on X, PM Modi said, “Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh is a recognition of his contributions to India’s development, particularly in agriculture and rural development.” Meerut, according to sources, has been chosen strategically for PM Modi’s rally. It is a constituency with a sizeable population of Jats and Gurjars and the BJP is trying to win the votes of both communities, especially after forming an alliance with the RLD.

In 2019, too, PM Modi had chosen Meerut to start his poll campaign. Jayant is said to have started his poll campaign by camping in a host of parliamentary seats, including Baghpat and Bijnor, from which his party will be contesting in alliance with the BJP.

Ramayan Fame Arun Govil To Contest From Meerut

The BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the TV serial Ramayan. Campaigning for Govil last week in Meerut, Yogi Adityanath said that Govil breathed life into Lord Ram’s character and will now become the identity of Meerut.

“Govil will create history in Meerut,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had added.

Yogi Adityanath embarked on a whirlwind tour of 15 districts in western Uttar Pradesh in five days. His tour began in Mathura on March 27 and will conclude with an election meeting in Rampur on March 31. Other allies of the NDA in Uttar Pradesh are also expected to be present at the rally.

(With inputs from agencies)








