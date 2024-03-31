INDIA Bloc To Organise ‘Loktantra Bachao

Major INDIA Bloc leaders, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, are expected to join the ‘Maharally today’.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, party leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders during ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’, in Patna, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: In a major development, top leaders of the INDIA bloc will organise their ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally at the historic Ramlila Maidan today. The ‘Save Democracy’ rally by the top INDIA Bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav, aims to stage a show of strength amid the chaos surrounding the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

It is expected that the opposition INDIA Bloc will heavily reproach the BJP, accusing the saffron party of misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, and the Income Tax Department for their political purposes. Major topics of discussion might revolve around the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren. Moreover, the Congress party is expected to reach out to the voters with the issue of

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan, for INDIA bloc’s ‘maharally’ to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. pic.twitter.com/AukApBQnsl — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

List of Leaders In Attendance

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, and the DMK’s Tiruchi Siva.

Reaction From BJP

Arvind Kejriwal used to say that he would put Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in jail because they have done ‘bhrashtachar’ and today, when Kejriwal is in jail, the courts are not giving him relief, so he is taking the support of the same Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi, and he’s asking why he is put in jail,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said as a reaction to the event.







