CPWD Assistant Engineer Arrested By CBI While Accepting Bribe

CBI Bribe Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an Assistant Engineer, CPWD, Dehradun, Uttarakhand in a case relating to the acceptance of Rs 1 lakh as a bribe from the complainant.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Engineer, CPWD, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused and cash amounting to Rs 20,49,500 (approximately) was recovered.

The agency has registered a case against Assistant Engineer, CPWD, Dehradun on a complaint that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5.5 lakhs for allowing the complainant to continue the construction work unhindered, of a residential colony at Seemadwar, Dehradun.

A trap was laid by the CBI and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant as a part of the payment.

Certain incriminating documents were also recovered.

The accused will be produced before the Competent Court on Wednesday.

Further investigations are underway.







