Crompton redefines Home Lighting Experience with the launch of Trio Range of Lights – Ceiling Lights, Battens & Lamps

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, renowned for its commitment to quality and pioneering innovations in lighting, has been redefining your living spaces with sophistication and unparalleled style. Crompton has launched its all-new premium range, the Trio Range of Lights. A first in industry, the Trio Range offers three distinct lighting experiences from a single product. From Ceiling Lights, Battens to Lamps, each one is meticulously crafted to meet the requirements of both decorative and functional needs. Ideal for various settings including homes, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and small offices, the Trio Range of LED lights elevate living spaces with a fusion of functionality and refined style.

In the dynamic landscape of interior design, where contemporary tastes continually reshape trends, Crompton lights have consistently evolved to meet changing needs. The introduction of the Trio Range goes beyond conventional lighting solutions; it unveils an immersive experience tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern living. Mindful of the myriad roles our living spaces serve in today’s dynamic lifestyles, Crompton recognizes that they are more than mere habitats; they are stages where countless moments unfold. The Trio Range is a transformative lighting solution, offering a singular product with three distinct modes – theatre, work, and party. With the fusion of Cool, Warm, and Natural lights at the click of a button, this innovative range caters to diverse moods and occasions. Now, you can effortlessly switch between the crisp brightness of Cool light for focused work to the cozy ambiance of Warm light for a relaxed evening, and the natural, inviting glow for a lively party atmosphere.

Speaking about the company’s newly launched lighting range, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head, Lighting, at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “At Crompton, quality and innovation always go hand in hand. We understand the pivotal role lighting plays in modern living, and we are committed to delivering lighting solutions that actively improve the quality of our consumers’ daily lives. We believe in not just illuminating spaces but creating a lighting experience that matches the need at that point in time. Hence, the Trio Range is set to redefine the way people engage with lights in their homes& workspaces. Whether it’s the warmth of a theatre to elevate the television/presentation viewing experience, the focus of a workspace, or the vibrancy of a celebration, our new range doesn’t just illuminate spaces; it enhances your home with every click of the switch. With these versatile lighting experiences rolled into one, we are confident of the positive impact on our consumers’ lives.”

From the focused Cool White Light in the focus mode, perfect for work and study, to the Warm Indirect Light in the theatre mode, ideal for unwinding and cinematic experiences, and the Hybrid Mode combining both for special moments with friends and family – the trio range delivers a transformative effect with just a click of a switch.

Below are the product details:

Trio 15w LED Ceiling Light: It features a versatile design with theatre mode for a cinematic experience, work mode for focused productivity, and party mode for the perfect get-together setting, providing premium aesthetics tailored to every mood. Price Range – Rs. 1400/-.

Trio 22w LED Batten Light: Elevate your space with a stylish and functional lighting solution that offers three distinct modes to effortlessly set the mood and create a vibrant ambience for any occasion. Price Range – Rs. 1499/-.

Trio 12w LED Lamp: It offers 100% illumination capability for lamp shades and wall lights, along with the option for up and down lighting. In addition to offering three distinct modes – theatre, work, and party, these lights seamlessly cater to both personal and professional lighting needs, ensuring versatility and ambiance in any space. Price Range – Rs. 375/-.

Available at Crompton authorized retail outlets across India, as well as on leading ecommerce platforms, this range is set to illuminate and enhance every moment of your day with its innovative and versatile lighting offerings.