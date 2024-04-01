Delhi CM’s Court Date: Arvind Kejriwal’s ED Custody Ends Today, To Appear In Court: 10 Points

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Enforcement Directorate custody ends on Monday (April 1) and the central agency is expected to produce him in Rouse Avenue Court.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Top 10 Points

• The Delhi CM arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. The Rouse Avenue court extended his custody for four days till April 1. Since then, he is running his government from lock-up.

• Kejriwal also moved Delhi High Court against sudden his arrest, stating that his fundamental rights were violated. The court then issued a notice to the ED, and asked to reply on the matter by April 2.

• Arvind Kejriwal said that his arrest is a “political conspiracy”. AAP leaders has been organizing major protests against their leader’s arrest.

• Kejriwal’s arrest ignited major uproar with top opposition leaders attended a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. They demanded release of Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

• The Delhi Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal is on full action after Kejriwal’s arrest. She , while addressing the Mega rally, conveyed Kejriwal’s messages from the lock-up.

• Sunita Kejriwal slammed the central government while addressing the gathering at the Ramlila Maidan. She also conveyed six election promises of Kejriwal.

• Last week, after meeting Kejriwal, Sunita said that he was unwell, and his blood sugar had been fluctuating. As per sources Kejriwal’s blood sugar had plunged to the dangerously low level of 46.

• On Kejriwal’s arrest, UN, US and Germany, have spoken, hoping that everyone’s rights will be protected. Reacting to it, New Delhi had summoned envoys of US and German.

• Notably, CM Kejriwal is the third AAP leader who has been arrested in the liquor scam case after his Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

• In Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s investigations into potential anomalies led to the repeal of an enacted excise policy intended to overhaul the liquor business. The charges are centered around the belief that the policy permitted hefty gains, with rumours swirling about illicit funds being deployed to bankroll the AAP’s election campaigns.