Divine: ‘Surya Tilak’ Illuminates Ram Lalla’s Forehead In Ram Mandir On Ram Navami | Watch

Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Tilak’: Citizens of the country and Hindus from across the world witnessed the mesmerising and divine ‘Surya Tilak’ at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami. Surya Tilak was made possible by an elaborate mechanism which included mirrors and lenses. Before the ritual the system was tested by the scientists on Tuesday. Notably, this was the first Ram Navami at the Ram Temple since the Pran Pratishtha of the Lord Ram idol, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on January 22.

#WATCH | 'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla's forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/rg8b9bpiqh — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

A researcher from CSIR’s CBRI based in Roorkee mentioned that the expected dimension of the tilak should be about 58 mm. The process of applying the tilak on the forehead takes around three to three and a half minutes, ensuring full visibility for at least two minutes.

On the occasion Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra earlier said, “During the Surya tilak, devotees would be allowed inside the Ram temple. Around 100 LED screens are being put up by the temple trust, and 50 by the government, which will show the Ram Navami celebrations. People will be able to see the celebrations from where they are present.”

Notably, the Ram Janmbhoomi is witnessing the grand celebration for he second time after the Pran Pratishtha. At the Ram Mandir, jubilant celebrations of Ram Navami are taking place. These come complete with an impressive array of 56 different types of bhog, prasad, and panjiri being offered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took X (formerly Twitter) and extended his greetings for the Ram Navami festival. “Infinite best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram’s birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled. It is the supreme grace of Shri Ram that this year, along with millions of my countrymen, I became a witness to the Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The memories of that moment of Avadhpuri still pulsate in my mind with the same energy,” he wrote on X.

“This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand and divine Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today, Ayodhya is in unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for five centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the fruit of so many years of hard penance, sacrifice and sacrifice of the countrymen,” PM Modi added.







