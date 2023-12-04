Durex The Birds and Bees Talk Continues its partnership as the Official Health and Hygiene Partner at the 24th Hornbill Festival

Durex The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) is delighted to be the health and hygiene partner at the 24th Edition of The Hornbill Festival, building on the success of the previous years collaboration. As Health Partners during the 23rd Hornbill Festival, Durex TBBT made significant strides in connecting with communities through culture and sports, impacting the lives of millions of individuals.

The festivals opening ceremony on December 1, 2023, was graced by the esteemed presence of dignitaries, including the Chief Guests of the festival. The inauguration was conducted by the Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while Minister for Tourism & Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along Co-Hosted the festival. The ceremony was further honoured by the Ambassador of USA to India, Eric Garcetti, Ambassador to British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, Ambassador of Colombia to India, Dr. Victor Echeverri Jaramillo and German Consul General Kolkata, Barbara Voss. The collective presence of these esteemed individuals added to the grandeur of the festivals inauguration.

Director of Tourism, Nagaland, Keduosieu Metha said, “The Hornbill Festival serves as a symbol of harmony among diverse communities, bringing people together from various backgrounds. Partnering with TBBT not only aligns with the festivals values but also reinforces essential principles such as consent, equity, protection, inclusion, and awareness, especially among adolescents. The collaboration with TBBT is anticipated to enrich the festivals purpose and contribute to fostering a more unified and socially conscious community spirit this year.“

“In our steadfast commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier world, Reckitt is dedicated to safeguarding, healing, and nurturing. Teaming up with the prestigious Hornbill Festival for its 24th Edition is a testament to our commitment to realising the vision of One Health, One Planet, One Future. This collaboration is particularly meaningful as it allows us to actively engage with the vibrant young adults and youth in the Northeast, contributing to the broader objective of creating a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow,” asserted Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt.

The collaborative spirit between Durex The Birds and Bees Talk and the Hornbill Festival promises an immersive and enriching experience for festivalgoers. The diverse range of activities at the Durex TBBT stall aims not only to entertain but also to foster open conversations, creating a positive impact on the community.

“We take immense pride in announcing our Health Partnership for the 24th Edition of The Hornbill Festival. Durex The Birds and Bees Talk spearheads this collaboration, recognising a significant opportunity to seamlessly weave health awareness into the vibrant tapestry of Nagaland. Together with Durex TBBT, we celebrate not only the Festival of Festivals but also the essence of culture, talent, and the importance of embracing health as an integral part of our collective journey,” stated Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt.

Durex TBBTs dynamic lineup of activities at this years festival promises an immersive experience for attendees. From the engaging VR Runner game illustrating the five principles of TBBT – Protection, Awareness, Consent, Inclusion, and Equity – to the vibrant stalls featuring Face Painting, Wrist Tattoos, and a 360-degree videobooth, the festival aims to entertain, educate, and foster meaningful conversations within the community. The highly anticipated Graffiti Competition, offering a substantial prize of up to 1 Lac rupees, adds an extra layer of excitement. The grand unveiling of Sushank Kumars inspiring sculpture on the 5 Ethos of Growing Up and the release of the Northeast Artists Rap Album focusing on the pillars of Inclusion, Protection, Consent, Equity, and Awareness further underline the festivals commitment to both entertainment and education. Durex TBBT looks forward to a memorable celebration, leaving attendees inspired and informed.