ED Is Doing A Good Job, PM Modi Reacts To Opposition Allegation Of Being Sent To Jail By BJP

‘ED Is Doing A Good Job’, PM Modi Reacts To Opposition’s Allegation Of ‘Being Sent To Jail By BJP’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with ANI, has spoken about multiple issues ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, including One Nation One Election, Modi Ki Guarantee and also the work being done by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

PM Modi

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner and ahead of the polls, the leaders of different political parties have been organising campaigns and rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been participating in public gatherings and rallies across the country; taking out time from his busy schedule, the PM has now given an exclusive interview with the news agency ANI where he has spoken about multiple topics including One Nation One Election, the Opposition, probe agencies including the Enforcement Directorate and also the Electoral Bonds Scheme. PM Modi has reacted to and has given a statement on the opposition’s allegation of ‘being sent to jail by the Bhartiya Janata Party’…

ED Is Doing A Good Job: PM Modi

As mentioned earlier, in the exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi reacted to the allegations of the Opposition regarding the work being done by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Refuting the opposition parties’ allegations of “being sent to jail by the BJP government”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the maximum number of cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics.

‘Political Leaders Are Involved In Only 3% Of ED Cases’

PM Modi further said, “How many opposition leaders are in jail? No one tells me. And is this the same opposition leader… who used to run their government? There is fear of sin (paap ka dar hai). What fear does an honest person have? They had put my Home Minister in Jail when I was Chief Minister. The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics.”

“They are either drug mafia, officers who are involved in corruption, against some of the officers who have created benami assets and they have been sent to jail,” he added.

Prime Minister Lauds Enforcement Directorate (ED)

Prime Minister further lauded the Enforcement Directorate and said that since he took charge at the Centre in 2014, the central agency has significantly contributed in tackling corruption. “Before 2014, the ED attached only assets worth Rs 5000 crore. Did anyone stopped ED from taking action and who were getting benefitted? In my tenure, assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been attached. Is this not the money of the people of the country?” PM asked.

“In the last ten years, we have recovered Rs 2200 crore in cash, while ED before 2014, could only recover Rs 34 lakh cash which can be carried in a school bag. While 70 small trucks (chota haathi) will be needed to keep Rs 2200 crore. It means that the ED is doing a good job,” he added.

“They (ED) have held people and seized cash as well and I am convinced that the corruption had destroyed the country. We should fight against corruption with our full strength. And this is my personal conviction,” he said.

PM Modi has also launched an attack on the Opposition during this interview and has openly spoken about his plans for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and how things will pan out, once he is elected for a third term.

